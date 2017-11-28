Fire Destroys Family Home of Parents, Four Children

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

A family of six is mourning the loss of their pets and their home after a late night fire in Bluffton.

The fire happened on Benton lane Tuesday night.

The family tells News 3 they have lived there for about 14 years.

Luckily they were out to dinner when the fire started.

They did lose the family dog and guinea pig to the smoke and flames.

While the family has a place to stay for now, they lost all their possessions inside the house.

If you would like to help, a gofundme has been set up to help them out.

https://www.gofundme.com/familys-home-catches-fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s