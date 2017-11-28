Fire Destroys Family Home of Parents, Four Children

A family of six is mourning the loss of their pets and their home after a late night fire in Bluffton.

The fire happened on Benton lane Tuesday night.

The family tells News 3 they have lived there for about 14 years.

Luckily they were out to dinner when the fire started.

They did lose the family dog and guinea pig to the smoke and flames.

While the family has a place to stay for now, they lost all their possessions inside the house.

If you would like to help, a gofundme has been set up to help them out.

https://www.gofundme.com/familys-home-catches-fire