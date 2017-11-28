Experts: Watch out for fake SEC championship game tickets

ATLANTA, Ga. – Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brian Kemp are warning football fans about ticket scams in preparation for this Saturday’s SEC Championship game between the University of Georgia and the University of Auburn.

The game is so popular, the SEC recently stated that the game is sold out so fans will be trying to buy tickets on the secondary market. According to experts, this creates an opportunity for scammers to exploit consumers through the sale of fake, void or stolen tickets.

Ticket brokers are required by Georgia law to register with the state and comply with other regulations. To verify a ticket broker’s license, go to sos.ga.gov, click on “Licensing,” and then “Search for a Licensee.”

To file a complaint against a ticket broker, contact the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission at 404-656-2868 or soscontact@sos.ga.gov.

“Not only can consumers lose money in these scams, they may also become victims of identity theft if they give a scammer their personal or financial information.”

“Ticket scams are on the rise in Georgia with con artists eager to steal your money,” said Secretary of State Brian Kemp. “Be vigilant when you buy tickets to the game. We do not want to see anyone get duped out of going to this important match-up.”

Buy tickets from reputable site. Check to see if they are accredited with the Better Business Bureau (bbb.org). You can also search for complaints and online reviews about the business.

Note that ticket brokers in Georgia must be registered with the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission and must include their license number in any Internet, broadcast or print advertising.

Be especially wary of buying tickets through Craigslist ads.

Using a credit card on a reputable site offers greater protections against fraud than cash or debit cards; however, using a credit card through a non-reputable site will put your information at risk.

Avoid wiring money to the seller, as this is often an indication of a scam.

If purchasing tickets online, make sure the website begins with the prefix https://. This indicates that transactions are encrypted and protected against being intercepted by third parties.

Be wary of deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers often try to lure consumers into turning over their money by offering tickets or merchandise at below-market rates.

Protect your identity by refraining from posting pictures of your tickets online or on social media. Scammers can easily take the barcodes of an online post and use them to create fraudulent tickets and steal personal information.