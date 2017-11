When the public gets involved in our schools, kids are the winners. One local program– M.A.L.E. (Motivated Aspiring Leaders of Excellence) Dreamers— is holding a unique fundraiser at Art Bash Studios to help mentor young men at West Chatham Middle School. It’s called Real Men Paint.

Event Details:

Real Men Paint!

Benefit for West Chatham Middle School M.A.L.E. Dreamers

Friday, December 1

Art Bash Studio

7704 Waters Avenue

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Painting begins at 7 pm

$45

Register here.