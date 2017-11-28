College student’s St. Jude fundraiser goes viral on Twitter

RENTON, Wash. (WSAV) – One college student’s social media post unexpectedly went viral when she pledged to give back to a special cause.

On Nov. 25 Danni Messina took to Twitter with an idea to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services,” the tweet said.

Messina said she would donate $0.25 for every like/favorite the tweet received, and $0.50 for every retweet.

Just three days later the tweet sits at over 190,000 retweets and nearly 440,000 likes/favorites – which would cost Messina over $250,000 (and counting).

Realizing the tweet may have gotten a bit out of hand, Messina thought of another solution.

“I tweeted because I had absolutely no idea there would be that much support around the idea,” Messina wrote on the fundraiser page. “So, unfortunately, I don’t have the funds to support this, but here is a link to donate to one of the best hospitals there is.”

Her new goal is to raise $50,000 for the children’s hospital.

Messina is a student at Washington State University and a member of Tri Delta, a sorority which partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“St. Jude is changing lives,” Messina wrote. “This is where we start.”

To keep up with her fundraising progress visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/xeak5t-st-jude So far the page has almost $8,000 in donations.

For other ways to give back to St. Jude, check out their website: https://www.stjude.org/give.html