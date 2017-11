Statesboro, GA – Chad Lunsford’s very first message to Georgia Southern fans was show up because we’re going to show out. Well that attitude will stay in Statesboro. Tom Kleinlein and the Georgia Southern search committee ended their nation wide search for a new head football coach on Monday, and decided to remove the interim tag and promote Chad Lunsford to become the 10th head coach in the modern era of Georgia Southern football.

