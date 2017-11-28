CEMA reminds residents ‘You Are The Help Until Help Arrives’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — So far 2017 has been the deadliest year for mass shootings. To prepare residents for the worst, local emergency officials are hosting training classes for life-threatening situations.

According to USA Today, 208 people have been killed this year. Most recently, a Sunday shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas claimed the lives of 26 people.

Incidents like this call for training and awareness not only for emergency responders but for everyone.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is stepping up to bring that training to those who aren’t certified — but this an initiative geared to FEMA.

“I think one of the biggest issues is this can happen at any point. It doesn’t have to be a crime written city to have something like this happen. It can happen anywhere,” says CEMA Community Outreach Specialist, Chelsea Sawyer.

CEMA says many people don’t help in emergency situations because they question whether they are doing the right thing.

The ‘You Are The Help Until Help Arrives’ training focuses on basic skills that can be the difference between life and death.

According to Michael Kaplan, CEMA Medical and Cyber Instructor, “When you have an informed public an educated public, you have citizens that are able to help you have no idea how much of a difference it makes if you roll up on a scene and people have already triage and manage chaos. Even for providing care and comfort calming the situation down.”

That includes being able to control bleeding, knowing how to position an injured person, and how to keep them warm.

“It covers so many different courses just one of many courses that get taught,” says Kaplan. “But for the sake of their families being able to survive situations, help others, help neighbors, and being an integral part of the community that truly can make a difference between life and death. I’d encourage everyone to step up and be a part of that’s just a blessing.”

CEMA is also offering a Community Emergency Response Team class to increase education. For more information, visit their website here.