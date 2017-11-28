America’s Second Harvest puts Giving Tuesday donations to use

JoAnn Merrigan, WSAV News 3 Reporter By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank is putting your donations to work across the coastal empire on Giving Tuesday.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serves nearly 150,000 elderly, children and working families who are food insecure — meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from.

This holiday season Second Harvest will serve many in need, but they continue to help people every day of the year.

Even ten or twenty dollars can go a long way to help the food bank continue providing for those in need.

According to Jamie Kendall, with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, every dollar received can provide five meals.

So even though #GivingTuesday is coming to an end, there is still a way to donate. Visit their website here: helpendhunger.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s