America’s Second Harvest puts Giving Tuesday donations to use

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank is putting your donations to work across the coastal empire on Giving Tuesday.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serves nearly 150,000 elderly, children and working families who are food insecure — meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from.

This holiday season Second Harvest will serve many in need, but they continue to help people every day of the year.

Even ten or twenty dollars can go a long way to help the food bank continue providing for those in need.

According to Jamie Kendall, with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, every dollar received can provide five meals.

So even though #GivingTuesday is coming to an end, there is still a way to donate. Visit their website here: helpendhunger.org