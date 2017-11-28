Alderman Van Johnson hosts virtual town hall meeting Tuesday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVA)—City of Savannah District 1 Alderman Van Johnson will host a virtual Town Hall meeting on Tuesday Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on his Facebook page. You can find his page at https://www.facebook.com/AldermanJohnson/ and more information about the event can be found here.

The purpose of the meeting is to talk with city residents about the SCMPD de-merger, the proposed fire fee and layoffs. He also plans to answer questions from residents.

This “virtual” Town Hall meeting will be the first of its kind in Savannah-Chatham County.

“This will allow our residents to communicate at a time and place more convenient for those who work, have transportation challenges or other obligations,” said Alderman Johnson.

Due to the upcoming holidays, the District 1 Town Hall meetings will be held at the beginning of 2018.