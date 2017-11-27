White House says Trump won’t campaign for Roy Moore

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington, for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Silent for more than a week, Trump all but endorsed embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, discounting the sexual assault allegations against him and repeatedly insisting voters must not support Moore's "liberal" rival. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House spokeswoman says President Donald Trump is too busy to visit Alabama to support embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that Trump will not campaign in advance of the Dec. 12 special election because “his schedule doesn’t permit” it.

Moore is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted or molested women decades ago when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.

At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.

Trump has all but endorsed Moore, pointing out that Moore denies the accusations.

Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election to fill a seat held previously by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

