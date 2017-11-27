White House says Trump won’t campaign for Roy Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House spokeswoman says President Donald Trump is too busy to visit Alabama to support embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that Trump will not campaign in advance of the Dec. 12 special election because “his schedule doesn’t permit” it.

Moore is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted or molested women decades ago when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.

At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.

Trump has all but endorsed Moore, pointing out that Moore denies the accusations.

Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election to fill a seat held previously by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.