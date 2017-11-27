Video: Crews rescue escaped prisoner from trash dumpster

NBC News Published:

No sound on raw video.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC News) — Philadelphia firefighters dug through trash and debris searching for an escaped prisoner Monday morning.

The prisoner had been hiding in a dumpster at a halfway house when the dumpster was emptied into a large waste management truck.

Firefighters located the man in the compacter section of the truck and worked to get to him by removing trash.

No word yet on the person’s condition.

The home serves as the final stop for incarcerated people before they re-enter the general community.

