Two Georgia Southern students killed in head-on collision

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Georgia Southern students were killed in a head-on collision early Sunday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on I-16 in Laurens County.

Jack Deacon Harris, 20, of Kennesaw, Georgia and Garrett Harris, 18, of Dallas, Georgia were traveling eastbound on the interstate when a vehicle traveling westbound on the eastbound lane struck them.

The Harris’ vehicle caught fire and both died at the scene.

GSP officials say the driver of the other vehicle, Jared Adler of Sandy Springs, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The following statement was released on behalf of Georgia Southern University:

The Georgia Southern University community is saddened to learn of the accident that resulted in the loss of two of our students, Garrett Harris and Jack Deacon Harris. Our deepest sympathies go out to their family and friends and our thoughts are with them during this time. Counseling is available for our students as we all grieve this tragedy.

Jack was a junior at the university and Garrett was a freshman.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.