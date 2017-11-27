Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida

By Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) – A train hauling molten sulfur has derailed in Florida and officials are asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that a crew was returning from a medical call early Monday when they saw a train with several overturned cars.

Hazmat crews are working with CSX railroad, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and state officials to investigate the crash. The road near the site is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officials said no one is being asked to evacuate.

Molten sulfur is used in making sulfuric acid, rubber, detergents, fungicides and fertilizers.

Lakeland is between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s