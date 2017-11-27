Teen driver in serious condition after single-car crash on West Boundary Street

By Published:
Photo by SCMPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a single-car crash near the intersection of West Boundary Street and Gwinnett Street at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 27.

A car was traveling south on West Boundary Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The 16-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He is listed in serious, but stable, condition at this time.

At this time, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

