UPDATE: Sheriff addresses apparent suicide in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple agencies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning during a traffic stop.

Officials say a suspect shot and killed himself during the routine.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, officers initiated the traffic stop around 4:35 a.m. on Highway 21.

The driver of a 2000 Buick Century was reportedly failing to maintain a lane.

Officials say the car exited onto Traveler’s Way. A deputy approached the stopped vehicle and saw the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The driver was unresponsive and had all four doors locked with the windows rolled up, according to CCSO.

EMS arrived and pronounced the driver dead around 4:48 a.m.

Sheriff Lumpkin, CCSO, believes the suspect committed suicide.

Lumpkin says the suspect was out on parole and had a lengthy criminal history. He believes he committed suicide to avoid going back to prison.

CCSO is not releasing the suspect’s name. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is conducting a report.

News 3 will bring you further updates at 5 & 6 tonight.