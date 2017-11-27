Police ID victim in I-16 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that was reported on Nov. 25.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. John Olinde, 33, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Olinde told detectives the incident took place on I-16, near I-95.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. At this time, investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be given to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.