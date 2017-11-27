Our Hometown: Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run returns this weekend

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Run, walk, or crawl! The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is back and it’s expected to be bigger and better than ever— with an estimated 4,500 racers taking part in the 5K, 10K, or ‘double pump.’

Deemed the south’s toughest bridge run, participants will race 196 feet above the Savannah River!

Don’t miss out! Online registration closes at 11:59pm this Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The event kicks off Saturday, December 2 at 8 am.

Proceeds benefit the Nancy and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s / Candler.

www.SavannahBridgeRun.com

