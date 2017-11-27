Officials say shrimp harvest down in South Carolina

The Associated Press Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials in South Carolina say the fall white shrimp harvest is down this year.

Grace Edwards with Shem Creek Fisheries told The Post and Courier of Charleston there just aren’t many shrimp in the water this fall.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Department said its monitoring of the shrimp catch is hundreds of thousands of pounds below normal.

Jimmy Bagwell with Save Shem Creek Corp. says many trawlers have gone to Georgia and Florida to try to catch shrimp. Others have headed to North Carolina.

The Natural Resources Department said the spring and summer harvest were well above recent averages. Mel Bell directs the Office of Fisheries Management and says warmer than usual water may be the reason for the poor fall harvest.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s