Officials say shrimp harvest down in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials in South Carolina say the fall white shrimp harvest is down this year.

Grace Edwards with Shem Creek Fisheries told The Post and Courier of Charleston there just aren’t many shrimp in the water this fall.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Department said its monitoring of the shrimp catch is hundreds of thousands of pounds below normal.

Jimmy Bagwell with Save Shem Creek Corp. says many trawlers have gone to Georgia and Florida to try to catch shrimp. Others have headed to North Carolina.

The Natural Resources Department said the spring and summer harvest were well above recent averages. Mel Bell directs the Office of Fisheries Management and says warmer than usual water may be the reason for the poor fall harvest.

