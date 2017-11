SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro police are looking for a missing woman who has Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Patricia James, 70 was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

She was driving a beige ’98 Oldsmobile Cutlass with the GA tag 7705ALZ on Roundtree Circle off of Stephenson Ave.

James is 5’7” and 125 lbs. Police were unable to provide a clothing description.

If you see her, officials urge you to call 911.