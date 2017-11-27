Metro investigates sexual assault near Deerwood Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a sexual assault that occurred in the first block of Deerwood Road on November 26.

Investigators determined the 18-year-old female victim spoke with a male subject unknown to her, who was driving a newer model, black Mustang. After their brief encounter, the subject sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid- to late-20s, with a short haircut and scruffy facial hair. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 210 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage-print pants, red knit cap and white bandana.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.