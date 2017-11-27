Man killed with sword during fight near homeless camp

The Associated Press Published:
George C. Livingston, 51 (courtesy Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office)

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is accused of killing another man with a sword after they got into a fight near the homeless camp where they both lived.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release that 51-year-old George C. Livingston was arrested Saturday shortly after the bloody body of 58-year-old David Beckett was found near the railroad tracks in Lake Worth.

Barbera said it’s not clear what the men were fighting about.

An arrest report says a 3-foot sword was next to Beckett’s body.

Livingston is being held without bond. An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.

Records show Livingston has served two stints in prison in Florida after being convicted on stalking charges.

