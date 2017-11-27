Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 23, 2015, file photo, the Mississippi state flag is unfurled against the front of the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, rejected an appeal from African-American attorney Carlos Moore who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag "an official endorsement of white supremacy." The justices did not comment as they ended the lawsuit by Moore that sought to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an African-American attorney who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag “an official endorsement of white supremacy.”

The justices did not comment Monday in ending a lawsuit by lawyer Carlos Moore that sought to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery.

Mississippi has used the same flag since 1894. It is the last state banner featuring the Confederate symbol, a red field topped by a blue tilted cross dotted by 13 white stars. Critics say the symbol is racist. Supporters say it represents history.

