Georgia Southern names Chad Lunsford as head football coach

By Published: Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has named their new head football coach.

Chad Lunsford, who was serving as interim coach, has been promoted to head coach for the Eagles.

Chad Lunsford (courtesy Georgia Southern Athletics)

Lunsford was named assistant head coach this season and has been working with the team since 2013.

At the start of his time in Statesboro, Lunsford worked with wide receivers. He then spent two seasons with tight ends and served as a recruiting coordinator. In 2016, Lunsford began coaching as a special teams coordinator.

Lunsford replaced coach Tyson Summers in October, halfway through the Eagles season.

News 3 will have reaction from the team and coach Lunsford tonight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s