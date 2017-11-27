Georgia Southern names Chad Lunsford as head football coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has named their new head football coach.

Chad Lunsford, who was serving as interim coach, has been promoted to head coach for the Eagles.

Lunsford was named assistant head coach this season and has been working with the team since 2013.

At the start of his time in Statesboro, Lunsford worked with wide receivers. He then spent two seasons with tight ends and served as a recruiting coordinator. In 2016, Lunsford began coaching as a special teams coordinator.

Lunsford replaced coach Tyson Summers in October, halfway through the Eagles season.

News 3 will have reaction from the team and coach Lunsford tonight.