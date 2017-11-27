Donations being collected to honor life of Spencer Elementary principal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fundraiser has been set up to honor the life Andrea Williams, a longtime principal at Spencer Elementary School.

Williams passed away suddenly on November 8 at the age of 60. She was an educator, administrator and Chatham County native.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Williams’ family is asking for donations to a cause she held dear — the Educate Chatham Foundation.

The foundation is a non-profit which supports programs that enhance learning opportunities for students.

All funds collected in her name will be donated to Spencer Elementary School. Williams attended the school growing up and served as the principal since 2007.

Checks can be mailed to the Educate Chatham Foundation at PO Box 8282, Savannah, Ga. 31412, with “In memory of Andrea B. Williams” in the memo line.

Online donations may also be made here: www.youcaring.com/AndreaWilliams.