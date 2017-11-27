DEVELOPING: Police chase ends in apparent suicide in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple agencies responded to a fatal shooting Monday morning near Augusta Rd. and Travelers Way.

Officials say a suspect shot and killed himself after a police chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene near Savannah Inn and a seafood restaurant.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal incident.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.