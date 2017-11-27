Christmas concert gives single moms hope for the holidays

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

Since 2010, local non-profit, Shelter from the Rain, Inc. has been providing assistance to low-income single mothers and children in need through acts of kindness that empower the mind, body, and soul.

Monday, December 4, they’re ushering in the holiday season with their annual Savannah Christmas Concert: Cookies, Carols and Christmas. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Shelter From the Rain’s efforts and their ‘Hope for the Holidays’ project that provides single mothers with decor, gifts, and food for Christmas.

 

