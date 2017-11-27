13-year-old drowns skipping rocks at South Carolina lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy died after he fell in a South Carolina lake while skipping rocks.

Richland County Sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson says the boy’s body was recovered from Lake Carolina just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and the department’s dive team had responded to calls from the scene around 2 p.m.

Authorities said the boy and another unidentified person were skipping rocks on the lake’s spillway when the teen fell in. A police report says he tried several times to get out of the water, but couldn’t.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the boy as Jaylan Antonio Jones and said he lived in the large subdivision around the lake about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Columbia.