Salvation Army is collecting holiday donations to help families in need

SAVANNAH, GA – Salvation Army bell ringers are collecting donations outside of store fronts such as Kroger and Walmart to help children and families this holiday season.

Last year, Salvation Army provided more than 1,600 families with food and toys for the holidays. However, the charity is expecting that number to spike this season. “Looking at you know the last two years with back to back hurricanes, how crazy is that, so on top of the people that normally come for assistance, you have people who weren’t expecting to have expenses, and so we’re looking at serving a lot of people this year,” said Major Philip Swyers.

The shelter is currently at capacity, and Swyers says the demand to help families is even greater after a thief took off with a red donation kettle outside of Kroger on Mall Blvd. around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. The suspect was caught on surveillance video, but is currently on the run.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who benefit from this kind of thing, so really it’s kind of sad to think that someone did steal that kettle because it’s taking money from helping children and family in our community,” said Javier Mejivar, a donator to Salvation Army.

However, as somebody who used to attend Salvation Army’s after-school programs, Mejivar told News 3, there will always be good people who are making sure that one thief doesn’t take away families holiday hope.

“Everybody walks past them and I have plenty to eat, and I can afford to buy groceries, so I want to help somebody else to be able to have the same pleasures,” says Beverly English.