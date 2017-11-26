Its’ more than an annual 5k, “its another day we’re fortunate for our sons life”

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Every year on the same day folks on Tybee Island gather for an annual 5k. but this isn’t just any race.

November 25, is a normal day for many. But, for the hall family it’s another day they’re fortunate for their son Dylan’s life.

Dylan was born nine years ago with meconium aspiration syndrome which affected his respiratory system.

For two weeks the Halls couldn’t touch their first child.

“We were worried about him. It was hairy there for a little while but we knew he was going to survive and he was going to make it,” primary sponsor, owner of Huc-A –Poo’s and lifelong friend, Eric Thomas, says.

Thomas never left Lara and Michael’s’ side while they prayed for their son Dylan.

What they didn’t know is the Ronald McDonald House would provide a home away from home during Dylan’s’ recovery.

In return- the family decided to donate to the foundation by hosting a 5k every year on Dylan’s’ birthday with Huc-A-Poo’s serving as the center stage.

“We wanted to do something to give back and to remember how lucky we were and how fortunate we are that Dylan is totally healthy,” Dylan’s Dad, Michael Hall, says.

His family is grateful for his progress. And those who’ve monitored Dylan’s growth since birth and never asked for anything in return, except good health.

“It means the world we couldn’t do what we do day in and day out without families like here with Eric and Huc-A-Poo’s and Dylan of course. You just can’t do what we do day in and day out. You’re looking at an area that is very philanthropically sound but still we do day to day things that we have to do provide a home away from home. With all that comes with that we would be lost without events like these and families and partners like this,” Bill Sorochak, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House said.

The Hall family says they’ve donated thousands to the Ronald McDonald House but this year is the biggest turn out. Dylan says next year he hopes to make his debut in the 5k on his tenth birthday.