Georgia medical prison warden reassigned

ATLANTA (AP) – The warden at a troubled medical prison in Georgia has been reassigned to his previous job.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Scott Wilkes is being moved from the Augusta State Medical Prison to the Augusta Transitional Center. He was promoted from the transitional center to the medical prison in July 2016.

Heath says Wilkes is being moved to the transitional center because he did a good job there.

Wilkes, who is in his 17th year with the department, did not respond to a phone and email messages seeking comment, the newspaper said.

The newspaper had reported previously that the medical prison’s operating room and other areas were in disrepair, creating a breeding ground for infection.