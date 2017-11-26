Congressman steps down following sexual harassment allegations

CNN — (WSAV)

Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, has stepped down as ranking member of House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into sexual harassment and workplace abuse allegations by his former staffers.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger,” the statement continued. “I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.”

Following Conyers’ decision to step down from the committee, civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom announced that she is representing the woman who filed the complaint against him in 2014. In a statement, Bloom called on the congressman and the Office of Compliance to release her client from her confidentiality agreement.