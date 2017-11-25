Hundreds “shop small” in downtown Savannah to support local businesses

SAVANNAH, GA – Local businesses opened up bright and early on Saturday, November 25th, for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 to hep businesses that were hit hard by the recession. By 2012, businesses were observing the holiday nationwide. Shoppers traveled from store to store on Broughton street, giving back to the local economy.

“It’s like the light is kind of red and all of a sudden it turns green, and you have all these people saying okay now it’s time to shop,” said Cort Coleman, President of Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co.

Coleman also told News 3, in a city hit hard by two major storms in less than a year, many local shops faced hardships from factors beyond their control.

“The Internet, particularly, Amazon, has hit a lot of people hard. I talked to many store owners here who would say the same thing,” said Coleman.

Business owner Javier Carro, President of Blends a Coffee Boutique, told News 3 that in a city known for drawing in tourists, it’s important to celebrate a day where locals support other locals in their own community.

“When we have our birthday it’s only once a year, so it’s something like this. Whenever we do something for small businesses, it’s only one day to really tell everybody that we’re local, we’re part of the local economy and that everybody is more than welcome here,” said Carro.