SCMPD makes arrest in shooting incident of young boy earlier this month

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives have arrested a man for the November 7th shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

At about 5:30 p.m. on November 7, officers responded to the intersection of Church and DeLyon Streets and found the juvenile suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives determined a male fired shots at a vehicle that pulled up near the juvenile. Someone in the vehicle returned fire. The boy ran away while holding a 3-year-old, and was struck by gunfire while running. The child he was carrying was not injured.

Investigators identified 19-year-old Alfonzo Alexander as a suspect involved in this shooting. Alexander was arrested on November 23 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also served with a probation violation warrant.