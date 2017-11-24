Update: Authorities make second arrest in Yemassee shooting incident

UPDATE:

Late Wednesday night, with the assistance of the Beaufort City Police Department, Yemassee Police arrested 22-year-old Jabahri Shamar McGowan, of Beaufort on a warrant for attempted murder. He was located by Beaufort City Police Department officers in the city, where was detained, the warrant was then verified and confirmed by Yemassee officers.

McGowan is currently being held at the Hampton County Detention Center.

___________________________________________________________

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

19-year-old Iyhonna Tykeria Williams turned herself into Yemassee Police on Saturday, just three days after the incident. She is charged with accessory to attempted murder.

According to Yemassee Police, a man showed up to their station Thursday morning, claiming he was shot at while riding in his vehicle.

Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle.

Officers were able to identify Williams as a suspect on Thursday, but are still looking for a male suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

The suspect has yet to be identified, but he may be wearing a green, yellow, red and black striped hat.

Police say the suspect may be traveling on foot and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Yemassee Police at 843-589-6315 or 911.