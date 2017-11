Now that Thanksgiving is over and you feel stuffed– how about getting rid of that turkey hangover with free yoga!

Relax, relate, and release with Blessings in a Bookbag’s Weslyn Bowers this Saturday morning at 9 in Forsyth Park behind the Tennis courts.

Bring a friend and flow through an hour of power!

Everyone is invited.

No mat? No worries.

Bring a beach towel or you can borrow one.

When you’re done, shop the Forsyth Farmers Market for a happy healthier day.

