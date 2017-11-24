Emanuel County farmer’s photo chosen for GPC’s 2018 calendar

Tifton (Georgia Peanut Commission) – The Georgia Peanut Commission hosted a photo contest June 7-Oct. 1, 2017, to fill the pages of the 2018 Georgia Peanut Calendar, “Photos from the Field.” Peanut farmers from across Georgia were encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photo of peanut production on their farm for a chance to feature the photo in the 2018 calendar. Nearly 100 entries were submitted from across the peanut belt and only 12 were selected as a monthly feature. One of the dozen photos selected was submitted by Chandler Starling of Emanuel County. Photos were selected based on quality, originality and diversity in the field. Many outstanding photos were submitted, but only 12 could be used as monthly features, so honorable mentions were also selected. David Cromley of Bulloch County was among those nine highlighted. The photos will also be used in promotional materials produced by GPC throughout the year. To obtain a copy of the 2018 Georgia Peanut Calendar, stop by the GPC office located at 445 Fulwood Blvd. Tifton, Georgia, 31794. A complete gallery of the winning photos can be seen here.