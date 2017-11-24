Black Friday sales slow down in Savannah stores

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Black Friday is known to be the biggest shopping day of the year – where consumers save big bucks.

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million people are expected to shop between now and cyber Monday. 59% plan to shop online – and from the looks of the lines in Savannah many are following that trend.

But there were some in store only deals that brought shoppers out.

“I’ve never done anything Black Friday for that’s not really my thing. My wife decided she needed a new TV so here I am braving the cold while she gets to sleep in bed,” Trevor Gottfredson says.

Gottfredson was in line at 5:20 Friday morning at BestBuy. The folks who came a little later still got lucky.

“It was surprisingly only like 20 people here so i waited for that hour. And after that hour I seen everybody piling up and it started going all the way to Kohl’s. So I’m like ok cool,” Jeremy Williams says.

For many this was their first time participating in Black Friday. The deals were so good for folks like Vincent Lewis who came from Charlotte to spend time with family. Instead, he woke up Friday morning to add a new HD TV to his home.

Some say they never had the urge or never saw anything interesting. While others say they were unemployed before and now they can reward themselves for their hard work and hardship.

The department of labor says the 2017 unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 17 years – so shoppers are expected to spend more.