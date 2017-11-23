The key to flying during the Thanksgiving holiday? Time management.

POOLER, Ga. – While it may be the best time of the year, for millions of Americans, it’s also the busiest.

Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are among the most crowded travel days of the year.

At airports across the country, lines are expected to be longer which means packing your patience can be key to surviving the journey to the dinner table.

In Pooler at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, 10,000 passengers are expected per day of the long holiday weekend, especially on Wednesday and Sunday.

If you are planning on traveling through Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, you are encouraged to arrive two hours before your flight, even for domestic flights.

One woman didn’t want to take a chance so she arrived three hours early for her flight to New York City.

“We heard there was heavy traffic on 95 South so we thought it was better to read here than in our living room,” Diane Butcaris said.

Before you step up to the T.S.A. security line, you can also cut down your time by prepping your belongings.

“So your watch, your keys, your phone, your wallet, your belt, those things go ahead and put it in your backpack or your carry-on bag, that way you can just breeze right through the check point.” Marketing Manager of the Savannah Airport Commission Candace Carpenter said.

Carpenter suggests downloading the mobile app of your respective airline to track for any changes to your flight and to print or download your boarding pass before your arrive to save time and save money on a potential on-site printing charge.