Parris Island (WSAV) – Parris Island’s newest mascot, Private First Class Opha May, has successfully completed recruit training and assumed her official duties as the Depot Mascot. The Alpha Company and Papa Company graduation ceremony has held on Parris Island November 17th.

Opha May, assumes her duties from the late Cpl. Legend, who served as Parris Island’s mascot from November 2011 to September 2017.