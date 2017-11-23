Our Hometown: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens Holiday Lights Party

Join the Friends of the Coastal Gardens as they host the inaugural ‘Holiday Lights Party’ Tuesday, November 28.

From 6:00pm to 9:00pm, guests will have the chance to enjoy a private viewing of the more than 100-thousand holiday lights in the Garden.

The evening will also include food stations and an open bar.

Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Proceeds support the continued development of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens.

For more information, call:! 912 598 9744.