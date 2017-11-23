Lowcountry family carries on Turkey Trot tradition in new way

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – This Thanksgiving, Hilton Head Island hosted its 29th Annual Turkey Trot.

The Sulaks have ran in 20.

“We have been running the Turkey Trot for 20 years, and Faith and Grace have never missed one, never, so 16th one,” said Kristen Sulak.

Grace was there in spirit. At 14 years old, the Bluffton High School student was killed in a hit and run accident on her way home from a track meet in Columbia in 2016.

“When Grace couldn’t be here for her first Turkey Trot, the entire family came down to be here, so she would be here in spirit with us,” Sulak said.

Fifty-two family members and friends from across the states showed up Thursday to honor Grace.

“It’s always been something in our family,” said Grace’s twin sister, Faith Sulak, “My grandparents run, we all run, it’s just something that we all do together.”

“Blood doesn’t define a family anymore,” said Heidi Hanson, the girl’s other mother, “Love.”

“It is an individual sport,” Sulak said, “But you get so much from the other people who are cheering you on and leading you.”

This year they created the “Amazing Grace Pure Guts” award for the first place boy and girl 14 and under.

“We created the award to keep her spirit here with us at the Turkey Trot,” said Sulak, “And to hope to pass on the tradition of kids running and continuing to start something with their family like our tradition.”

She added, “We’re very grateful. There’s always something to be grateful for, and even in grief, there’s a time to be grateful.”

The plaques made for the awards are part of the Amazing Grace Foundation, providing scholarships to track students.