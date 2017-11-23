Update: GoFundMe account established for the family of Mark Hummeldorf

UPDATE:

The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association has set up a GoFundMe account for the family of Mark Hummeldorf. He leaves behind his wife, child, and unborn daughter. A link to the page can be found here.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro police are investigating an early morning fatal crash that resulted in the death of a local firefighter.

Mark Hummeldorf, 33, was killed in the accident on Abercorn Street near Rio Road on Wednesday morning. He was a former Savannah Fire and Emergency Services (SFES) employee.

“We lost our brother and former member Mark Hummeldorf this morning in a car accident,” the Savannah Local Firefighter Association tweeted. “A marine, brother, husband and father… Mark will truly be missed.”

Hummeldorf served with the Savannah Fire Department for five years, from April 2011 to May 2016. He was an advanced firefighter when he left in May and continued his career serving as a Parris Island Firefighter.

“Mark carried himself in a way that drew others to him,” says SFES Assistant Chief William Handy. “He was always the first to jump in to help no matter what the need, whether it was on or off the job.”

Hummeldorf is survived by his wife, Angie, and his son, Chase.

Mark Hummeldorf was a member of Local 574 and a current member of Parris Island Fire. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Angie, his son Chase, and all of the rest of his family and friends. Mark will be truly missed. Our prayers are with you. Arraignments Forth coming. pic.twitter.com/EXxo08iawX — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) November 22, 2017

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Saundra Milton, 61, was traveling eastbound on Abercorn Street when she suddenly crossed lanes, hitting Hummeldorf’s vehicle.

His car, a Chevrolet Impala, was forced into the westbound lane, striking a Volvo S70 driven by Etinge Felix, 45.

Police say Hummeldorf was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers, Milton and Etinge, have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

SCMPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the accident.