Feed the Boro hands out Thanksgiving meals at Statesboro High

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro charity gave back to the community.

300 volunteers from “Feed the Boro” served 3,000 meals at Statesboro High School. Guests could enjoy food and fellowship with a nice sit down dinner, or they could take a plate home.

“Feed the Boro” also extended their hospitality outside Bulloch County this year.

“We have sent hundreds of meals to Candler County and Evans County,” said “Feed the Boro” coordinator Karen Phipp. “I think between the two, close to a thousand meals went out the door to these two counties. It’s just giving everybody hope.”

“Feed the Boro” is already making plans for next year’s dinner. Anyone who wants to volunteer can find out how on their Facebook Page. Click the link to find out more information.

Feed the Boro 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery