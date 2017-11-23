Crowd camps outside Bluffton Best Buy Thanksgiving Day for doorbusters

Bluffton, SC (WSAV) – Forget Black Friday. Thanksgiving Day is now the day for doorbusters at major retailers. And come cold, rain or skipping turkey dinner, there are those willing to camp out to save some big cash. At the Best Buy in Bluffton, about a dozen people were camped outside the door around lunchtime Thursday. The first customer in line said he arrived at 7:15 am. The store was set to open at 5pm.

“The stuff I look for tends to be very limited quantity so if you’re not here they ain’t gonna let you get it- it’s just not gonna be there,” CJ Palmer said. Palmer said the hard drive he was after would come with a savings of over $150.

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head is also open Thanksgiving night. Most of their stores open at 6pm. Shuttles are running from each outlet center to the other in order to help with parking woes. The general manager said some stores will offer savings of up to 80% off.