Congressional probes likely to head into 2018

Washington (AP) – Some Republicans are hoping lawmakers will soon wrap up investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Those investigations have dragged on for most of the year. But with new details emerging almost daily, the chances of an impending end seem remote.

Three congressional committees are investigating Russian interference and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign was involved.

The committees have obtained thousands of pages of documents and conducted dozens of interviews.

The probes are separate from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Mueller can prosecute for criminal activity, while Congress can only lay out findings, publicize any perceived wrongdoing and pass legislation to try to keep problems from happening again. If any committee finds evidence of criminal activity, it must refer the matter to Mueller.