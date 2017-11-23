Community Dinner Leads to Full Bellies, Full Hearts

Thanksgiving is about spending time — with friends and family.

And this Thanksgiving Day, the Lowcountry family came together for an annual event for a good cause..

The Hudson’s Community Dinner in Hilton Head gave folks a chance to make new friends with a family style event that didn’t just fill their stomachs.. but is food for the soul as well.

The rain didn’t stop the lines from forming early Thursday morning at Hudson’s Seafood.. which for one day a year is turned into Thanksgiving central for hundreds of hungry folks.

People like Ali Ross who brought her whole family out for the holiday community dinner.

“Its a great cause and one less thing to do for mom on Thanksgiving Day,” said Ali Ross.

Almost 1200 people will sit down with new friends for a traditional Thanksgiving feast served up by almost 350 volunteers, all for free.

“It makes me feel great because a lot of the people who come here are alone and they like the company and in addition to the company they get great food,” said 90 year old volunteer Mervina Nozick.

The company may be better than the food. Everyone sits together. Some who know each other, some who don’t. They all pass around the food.. meet.. greet and eat.

“Whats unique is you see people of all ends of the spectrum sitting chatting talking and enjoying the day,” said Greg Lukas, who’s volunteered for 6 years.

“The people, the people are the best, no doubt,” said Barb Rice. “They are wonderful. Its wonderful to have everyone to come and gather together and its also wonderful for people who have no one else to enjoy the festivities.”

Dautry Yoder is enjoying the meal with “lots” of family.

He is one of 21, all the way from north carolina.

“Why come out?”

“Why not?” said Yoder. “Its great cause, good food, great people to meet. This is the place to be for Thanksgiving.”

The volunteers get to eat eventually too, but not before they spend a few hours serving up food, cleaning off dishes and getting them ready for the next round of diners.

“I think its a fun thing to help people who are eating and its a fun thing to do. but you are doing something good? Yeah having a good impact.”

The impact comes from buckets for donations to the Deep Well Project and Bluffton Self Help.

By the end of the day the hope is the buckets will be full, as will folks bellies, and hearts.

“Happy thanksgiving”