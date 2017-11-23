Update: Body identified in suspicious death on Lady’s Island; family member still missing

UPDATE:

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports the body found has been identified as 25-year-old Robert Blanding of St. Helena Island. Preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that Blanding sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the hands of an unknown subject and died as a result of those wounds. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Thus far in the investigation into Robert Blanding’s death, Sheriff’s Office investigators learned that he was in the company of his nephew, 19-year-old Chaz Blanding, early Tuesday evening, as the two were seen leaving Chaz’s Beaufort residence. When investigators attempted to locate Chaz Blanding last night, his family members indicated they had not seen or heard from him since Tuesday. After learning that Robert Blanding had been shot and killed, Chaz Blanding was reported missing and endangered by his family.

The investigation into Robert Blanding’s death and the whereabouts of his nephew, Chaz Blanding, is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious near F & B Road on Lady’s Island on Tuesday night is urged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. Additional information will be released when available. Thank you for your continued attention to our advisories.

_________________________

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating the suspicious death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered Wednesday afternoon on Lady’s Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s remains were discovered in a drainage ditch off of F & B Road around 4:30 p.m.

Residents in the area can expect increased law enforcement presence as investigators process forensic evidence and interview witnesses.

The identity of the deceased man is not known at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or circumstances surrounding his death is urged to call 911.