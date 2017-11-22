World’s most expensive Thanksgiving experience costs $76000

NEW YORK (NBC News) – For the average American family, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner cost just under $50. But one New York City restaurant is selling a Thanksgiving package at a price that’s 1500 times as expensive.

You might not expect a steakhouse to hold the crown as the best place to be on turkey day, but at the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City, they’ve got a unique dining experience for high paying customers.

At a total cost of $76,000, this NYC restaurant is home to the world’s most expensive Thanksgiving experience.

From $100 imported oysters to prized wagyu beef lollipops that cost $475 per pound, Marc Sherry and his staff pull out all the stops.

“What we focused on is using the most expensive ingredients that we possibly could find from all over the world,” says Sherry, co-owner of the Old Homestead Steakhouse.

What else is on the menu? Cranberry sauce infused with orange liqueur, stuffing made with sourdough from the UK, and the pièce de résistance – a farm-raised, organically grown turkey at $105 a pound.

And the Thanksgiving package doesn’t stop there. It also includes 4 tickets to Hamilton, a $7,500 shopping spree on Fifth Avenue, a two-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel overlooking Central Park, a horse-drawn carriage ride, and to top it all off an Oolease Nardahn watch that costs over $20,000.

Believe it or not, Old Homestead says it sold 7 of their Thanksgiving packages last year at $50,000 each.