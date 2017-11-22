Video: Ticket or turkey? Effingham deputies give back to community

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a traffic stop with a twist. Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies went to needy folks homes, and stopped a few more on the roads to give them a special Thanksgiving treat.

News 3’s Andrew Davis rode with the deputies as they “gave back” to their community–one feast at a time.

At one traffic stop you can hear a deputy approach a vehicle. “I’m Corporal Riley from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. You got a minute to speak to me? Do you mind stepping back here for a minute?”

The worried driver asks, “Did i do something wrong?”

He replies, “Actually, you have a problem with brake light. Can I show you.”

Then he lets the driver know what’s going on. “This is a random act of kindness. Effingham County Sheriff’s targeted you to have a happy Thanksgiving.”

Effingham County Sheriff, Jimmy McDuffie, says, “It’s an opportunity to give back to the community. We’ve got a lot of people in this county that need just a little bit of help.”

“… We hope the community sees we are not just some mean cop in a uniform; we have a heart and we put our pants on one leg at a time like everyone else does.”

More than two dozen turkeys were handed out in the past two days–some at random and some to specific needy families.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office say they plan to make this an annual tradition.