Up In The Air: Macy’s Parade makes final preps

Related Coverage Country star Dustin Lynch talks Thanksgiving parade, Savannah tour date

NEW YORK (NBC News) — The 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost set to fill the streets of New York City.

Crews are already getting the giant balloons ready for the big show.

For thousands each year, the balloon inflation marks the start of the Thanksgiving holiday, but this year, there is a group watching everything but the festivities.

“There will be a very strong presence of the NYPD, stronger than ever in fact,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

There will be security screenings on the way in and officers will be on every street corner. There will also be K-9 units and counter-terrorism teams.

More streets around the balloon inflation and parade route are blocked off. At every intersection, there will be more blocker cars and sand filled sanitation trucks.

The show of force is to make sure the thousands of people in the city for the holiday events feel secure and stay safe.

The celebration comes less than a month after the Halloween attack that killed eight and injured 20 people in Lower Manhattan.