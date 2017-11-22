Uber paid hackers $100,000 after they stole data on 57 million users

LONDON (CNN) — Uber says it paid hackers $100,000 after they stole data last year on 57 million of its users.

The startup did not disclose the attack until Tuesday, adding a potential cover up to a list of recent corporate controversies.

Uber said that two people outside the company accessed the personal information of 57 million Uber users in late 2016, including names, email addresses and phone numbers. The license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the United States were included in the breach.

The company did not alert victims or regulators of the breach when it was first discovered.

Britain’s data protection watchdog said the news raised “huge concerns” about Uber’s data policies and ethics.

“If U.K. citizens were affected then we should have been notified so that we could assess and verify the impact on people whose data was exposed,” said James Dipple-Johnstone of the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement he recently learned of the breach.